Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Myriad has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $2,757.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,790,543,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

