Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Citadel has a market capitalization of $99,801.85 and approximately $496.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

