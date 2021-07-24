Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 2,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.