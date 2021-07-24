Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 21,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alsea in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

