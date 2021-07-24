QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 91,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 115,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.