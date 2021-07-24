Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 0.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 356,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,040% from the average daily volume of 8,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

