Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

