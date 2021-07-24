Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $741.16 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $741.16 million and $43.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,810,778,376 coins and its circulating supply is 11,519,311,223 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

