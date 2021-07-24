DePay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,389.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $41,389.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00140909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.96 or 1.00192208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

