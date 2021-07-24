BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0083 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 229.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 172.6% higher against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $632,241.50 and approximately $52.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

