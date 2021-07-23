Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,900.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005688 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $27,900.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 503% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001408 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

