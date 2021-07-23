Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

