NIX (NIX) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. NIX has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $42,642.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,592.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,117.13 or 0.06302428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.82 or 0.01362869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00374075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.00605512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00375244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00296103 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

