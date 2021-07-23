S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 132,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.