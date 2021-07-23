Analyzing Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 1 1 0 2.50 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.26 billion 2.38 $595.59 million $2.36 16.11 MDxHealth $18.46 million 6.11 -$28.66 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 21.75% 8.24% 0.62% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 189 branches, 619 external and 134 internal automatic teller machines, 138 external and 233 internal check-deposit machines, 32 information stations, 324 self-service stations, and 116 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies, as well as assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue test for prostate cancer; and SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

