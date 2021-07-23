Aavegotchi (GHST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.26 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $29.26 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00878513 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 42,844,344 coins and its circulating supply is 40,222,280 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

