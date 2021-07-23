$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

MYE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 60,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

