Beaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,750.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

