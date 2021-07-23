American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

AMRB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.