Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Buyback $2.40 billion in Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,986. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.74.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

