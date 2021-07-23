Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,208. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,000 shares of company stock worth $19,755,230 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

