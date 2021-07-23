Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 560 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,868,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
