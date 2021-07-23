Expanse Price Tops $0.0383 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Expanse has a market capitalization of $720,467.19 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.57 or 0.06307213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.26 or 0.01363632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00372990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00135115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00606600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00377173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00295160 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

