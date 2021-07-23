Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 58,179 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 52.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.