Steven Alan Denny Sells 5,184 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FND traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 633,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

