Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Buyback $125.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 1,061,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

