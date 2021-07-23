Scala (XLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,230.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $7,230.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.