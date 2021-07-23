SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $103,055.42 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $103,055.42 and $104.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,493.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.14 or 0.06312120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.88 or 0.01361105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00373509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00134844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00606649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00377193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00294841 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.