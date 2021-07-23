Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,945. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.