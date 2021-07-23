Graft Market Capitalization Achieves $183,431.15 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $183,431.15 and $31,559.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00604517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

