Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $76,889.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.