The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.25 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $246.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $693.21 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.