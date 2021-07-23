The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.86. 461,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,549. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.