American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 18,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.