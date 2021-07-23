PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,445. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

