Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 4,948,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,072,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.