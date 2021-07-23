EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.32. 77,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,783.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at $319,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

