Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $33.81 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Nimiq has a market cap of $33.81 million and $910,024.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.69 or 0.06290625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.01363094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00373136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00605780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00375761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00291486 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,720,021,023 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,521,023 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.