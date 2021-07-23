bAlpha Market Cap Tops $417,427.20 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. bAlpha has a total market cap of $417,427.20 and $717,764.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $23.19 or 0.00068985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

