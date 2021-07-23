Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $40.80. 696,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

