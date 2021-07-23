Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0000

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $48,974.19 and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.00864518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,096,783,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,983,528 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

