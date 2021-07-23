Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,877.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,060 over the last ninety days. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

