Establishment Labs (ESTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/22/2021 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Establishment Labs had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 134,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,573. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

