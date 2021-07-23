SWYFT Market Capitalization Achieves $17,525.80 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $17,525.80 and $5,165.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 107.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

