Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 404,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
