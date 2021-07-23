Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 404,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

