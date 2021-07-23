CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. 62,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,233. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

