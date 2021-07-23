Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

GBCI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 223,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

