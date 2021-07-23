GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $5,826.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

