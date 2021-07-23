Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $5.28 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00015815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $185.87 million and approximately $32.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

