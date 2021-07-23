Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:CSBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 83,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

